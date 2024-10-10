Santi and Naz come to The Place Bedford
As partition draws closer, the girls remain oblivious to the spreading social unrest and violence. They’re too busy stealing books, swimming in the lake and spying on Rahul (the local hottie). When Naz is betrothed to a tailor from the soon-to-be capital of Pakistan the threat of separation for the young women looms on the horizon. Bound by their love for each other we learn how far they will go to avoid the inevitable.
Santi & Naz explores female friendship, coming of age, and coming out set against the backdrop of a country soon to be changed forever.
Recipient of the Fringe Society’s Keep It Fringe Fund and Winner of the Charlie Hartill Fund 2023
12+
Content Warning: contains references to violence, religious and political unrest, religious and political violence, Empire & colonisation, forced marriage, murder and sexual assault.
