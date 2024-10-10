Santi and Naz come to The Place Bedford

Santi and Naz

Santi and Naz are bestest-best friends living in a village in pre-partition India. One Sikh, one Muslim; they have little understanding of how religion will divide them. This professional touring production takes you on a journey of friendship and identity and comes to The Place Bedford on 22nd October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As partition draws closer, the girls remain oblivious to the spreading social unrest and violence. They’re too busy stealing books, swimming in the lake and spying on Rahul (the local hottie). When Naz is betrothed to a tailor from the soon-to-be capital of Pakistan the threat of separation for the young women looms on the horizon. Bound by their love for each other we learn how far they will go to avoid the inevitable.

Santi & Naz explores female friendship, coming of age, and coming out set against the backdrop of a country soon to be changed forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recipient of the Fringe Society’s Keep It Fringe Fund and Winner of the Charlie Hartill Fund 2023

12+

Content Warning: contains references to violence, religious and political unrest, religious and political violence, Empire & colonisation, forced marriage, murder and sexual assault.