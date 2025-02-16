RSPB Nene Washes at Biddenham Village Hall

By William Kelly
Contributor
Published 16th Feb 2025, 19:48 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 11:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Meeting 7.30pm, finishing by 9.30pm on Thursday 20th February

Biddenham Village Hall,

Nodders Way (off Main Road opposite the Three Tuns Pub),

Biddenham, Bedford, MK40 4BJ

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for detailsSend us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details
Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

'RSPB Nene Washes' This evening speaker Peter Beckenham, Warden at RSPB Nene Washes, will talk to us about this important reserve, one of the few remaining areas of washland in the UK, and the many birds that are now found there. All facilities are at ground level with parking on site.

Suitable for Experts and Novices, RSPB membership not essential.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entrance fees: Group members £2, Guests £5, Annual group membership £7, Under 18s FREE.

The facilities, including refreshments, are fully accessible at ground level and there is on-site car parking.

Reg.Charity No. 207076, more info: group.rspb.org.uk/bedford/

Related topics:RSPBBedford
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice