RSPB Nene Washes at Biddenham Village Hall

Meeting 7.30pm, finishing by 9.30pm on Thursday 20th February

'RSPB Nene Washes' This evening speaker Peter Beckenham, Warden at RSPB Nene Washes, will talk to us about this important reserve, one of the few remaining areas of washland in the UK, and the many birds that are now found there. All facilities are at ground level with parking on site.