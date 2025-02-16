RSPB Nene Washes at Biddenham Village Hall
Biddenham Village Hall,
Nodders Way (off Main Road opposite the Three Tuns Pub),
Biddenham, Bedford, MK40 4BJ
'RSPB Nene Washes' This evening speaker Peter Beckenham, Warden at RSPB Nene Washes, will talk to us about this important reserve, one of the few remaining areas of washland in the UK, and the many birds that are now found there. All facilities are at ground level with parking on site.
Suitable for Experts and Novices, RSPB membership not essential.
Entrance fees: Group members £2, Guests £5, Annual group membership £7, Under 18s FREE.
Reg.Charity No. 207076, more info: group.rspb.org.uk/bedford/