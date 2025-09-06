RSPB Bedford September meeting

By William Kelly
Contributor
Published 6th Sep 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:32 BST
RSPB Bedfordplaceholder image
RSPB Bedford
Thursday, 18th September

Bedford Local Group - Thursday 18th September.

Indoor meeting at 7.30pm. Daniel Pullan & Bethany Tomlinson from the RSPB will talk to us about The Ouse Fen, where a working quarry is being transformed into a thriving wetland.

Finishing by 9.30pm, with refreshment break.

All facilities at ground level with parking on site.

Everyone welcome, RSPB membership not essential. Entrance: Adults £3 (cash/cheque only), Under 18's FREE.

More info: group.rspb.org.uk/bedford/

Biddenham Village Hall, Nodders Way, Biddenham, Bedford MK40 4BJ.

