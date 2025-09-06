RSPB Bedford September meeting
Thursday, 18th September
Bedford Local Group - Thursday 18th September.
Indoor meeting at 7.30pm. Daniel Pullan & Bethany Tomlinson from the RSPB will talk to us about The Ouse Fen, where a working quarry is being transformed into a thriving wetland.
Finishing by 9.30pm, with refreshment break.
All facilities at ground level with parking on site.
Everyone welcome, RSPB membership not essential. Entrance: Adults £3 (cash/cheque only), Under 18's FREE.
More info: group.rspb.org.uk/bedford/
Biddenham Village Hall, Nodders Way, Biddenham, Bedford MK40 4BJ.