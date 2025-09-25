RSPB Bedford Local Group Meeting

By William Kelly
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2025, 21:09 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 08:32 BST
Community Matters
Community Matters
The indoor meeting will be held on Thursday, 20th November, 7.30pm.

Naturalist and amateur photographer Jon Mason, aka theearlybirder, will deliver a talk titled "Wildlife of the Chilterns". Finishing by 9.30pm, with a refreshment break.

All facilities at ground level, parking on site.

Everyone welcome, RSPB membership not essential.

Entrance: Adults £3 (cash/cheque only), Under 18's FREE. More info: group.rspb.org.uk/bedford/

Biddenham Village Hall, Nodders Way, Biddenham, Bedford MK40 4BJ

Related topics:Bedford
