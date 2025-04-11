RSPB Bedford Local Group
Indoor meeting and AGM on Thursday May 15th, 7.30pm.
Richard Pople, keen local birder and photographer who has travelled the world, presents "The Endemics of the West Indies and Beyond." Finishing by 9.30pm, with a refreshment break.
All facilities at ground level with parking on site. Everyone welcome, RSPB membership not essential.
Entrance: Adults £3 (cash/cheque only), Under 18's FREE. More info: group.rspb.org.uk/bedford/
Biddenham Village Hall, Nodders Way, Biddenham, Bedford MK40 4BJ