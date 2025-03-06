RSPB Bedford Local Group

By William Kelly
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 21:39 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 08:36 BST
Thursday, 17th April, meeting 7.30pm.

Valerie Vile is a passionate volunteer at RSPB Dungeness in Kent. She will tell us about the management, ecology and fascinating history of the reserve. (Brief meeting description e.g. from programme) Finishing by 9.30pm, with refreshment break.

All facilities at ground level with parking on site. Suitable for all. RSPB membership not essential. Entrance: Adults £3 (cash/cheque only), Under 18's FREE.

More info: group.rspb.org.uk/bedford/Biddenham Village Hall, Nodders Way, Biddenham, Bedford MK40 4BJ.

