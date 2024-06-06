Robin Hood set to spread joy across Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hobgoblin Theatre Company’s brilliantly original, outdoor production of “The Unusual Adventures of Robin Hood,” tells the classic tale of Robin and his Merry Men outwitting the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham (with more than a little help from Maid Marian) and of course stealing from the rich to give to the poor. But this time they are singing!

This musical romp is full of audience interaction, physical comedy and laugh-out-loud moments. The hilarious characters, fast-paced plotting and catchy songs will have the audience singing all the way home.

This production has been years in the making. “We’ve been creating theatre for children in schools for over fifteen years,” says Hobgoblin’s Hannah Bowen. “In that time, we’ve learned how to make a Five Star hit! We know what works. Children let you know when they’re bored, so this show is exciting, hilarious and full of heart. The audience won’t have a choice but to be swept away with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This has been as much an adventure for us as it is for the Merry Men,” adds the show’s director Dan Foley. “We’ve worked very hard to make sure it’s not just kids that are going to love this show. We’re going to make sure that every member of the family will have a blast.”

The Sheriff captures Robin...

“The outdoor setting for this show couldn’t be better. The audience is instantly transported to the world of Sherwood Forest,” says Dan. “There is a reason people are still telling tales of Robin Hood and his message of kindness couldn’t be more appropriate, especially at the moment. We could all do with learning to be a little bit more Robin!” This production is suitable for the whole family from 4 to 104.

The show will be on at:

3PM on Sunday 14th July 2024 at The Place Theatre, Bedford. Tickets are available from: