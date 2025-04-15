Retired international architect solo Art Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Mackay travelled the world as an Architect before he retired. Now he spends some of his time creating beautiful paintings which share some of the landscapes he enjoys locally. Stunning architecture is often central to his work.

Anthony Mackay Solo Exhibition 3 – 10 May 2025

This exhibition is an eclectic collection of recent oils painted on location along the river Ouse in Bedford, plus several landscapes inspired by time in Greece, a few nude studies and watercolours prompted by oil paintings by Bonnard.

Many of the ink sketches made in preparation for the paintings are also on show.

Bedford Embankment

All the work reflects the artist's continuing passion for structure and colour in the landscape and references his background as an architect in the interpretation of landforms and their archaeology.

Open Monday – Saturday 10.30-5 and Sunday 11-3.

Admission Free.

ABOUT EAGLE GALLERY:

The Embankment, Bedford

The Eagle Gallery is a unique, artist-led gallery, run by a co-operative of up to 45 local artists. We provide an informal, accessible and friendly space to display original art works produced by all our members as well as eight solo or small group shows each year.

Our exhibitions change frequently and show a wide range of 2D and 3D work. This includes ceramics, glass, jewellery, sculpture, printmaking, metalwork, textiles, collage and photography as well as paintings and drawings in oils, watercolours, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, and other media.

Members of the gallery take turns to serve in the gallery, so a visit offers the opportunity to meet someone who can talk knowledgeably about what is on show.

Please call Val Lawson on 07434 351027 or email [email protected] if you have any questions.