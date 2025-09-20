Rehearsal Rooms Theatre presents ‘RENT’ at The Place Theatre, Bedford: A powerful celebration of theatre, community, and the fight against HIV stigma

This October, Rehearsal Rooms Theatre is excited to bring one of Broadway’s most iconic and powerful musicals, RENT, to The Place Theatre in Bedford. From Wednesday 8 to Saturday, October 11, join us for an unforgettable production that celebrates love, resilience, and the chosen families that support us through life’s toughest challenges.

RENT is not just a musical- it's a movement. A story of survival, identity, and community, it follows a group of artists living in New York City's East Village as they navigate the joys and struggles of life, love, and HIV/AIDS during the 1990s. With its timeless themes and iconic songs like "Seasons of Love" and "La Vie Bohème," RENT speaks to the hearts of audiences, encouraging us to live boldly and love fiercely in the face of adversity.

Community Impact and Supporting the Terrence Higgins Trust

Rehearsal Rooms Theatre is more than just a performance company; we are committed to creating theatre that connects with the community, sparks creativity, and makes a real difference. As part of our mission to support important causes, we are honoured to partner with the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity at the forefront of HIV prevention, support, and education.

Cast of RENT @ The Place Theatre, Bedford October 2025

On Friday, October 10, we will be supporting the charity through a collection and raffle, with proceeds going towards their crucial work. We are also privileged to have a spokesperson from the charity join us to speak about their efforts and the importance of continuing to break the stigma around HIV.

The cast and creatives of RENT had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Terrence Higgins Trust, many of whom are living with HIV. Their powerful stories have inspired our production, deepening our commitment to telling this story with authenticity and compassion. Through our collaboration with the Terrence Higgins Trust, we hope to help raise awareness and contribute to a more inclusive and compassionate future.

Performance Details:

Dates: Wednesday 8 – Saturday, October 11

The Place Theatre, Bedford Tickets: Available online at The Place Bedford - RENT Tickets

RENT @ The Place Theatre, Bedford on October 8-11

About Rehearsal Rooms Theatre

Rehearsal Rooms Theatre is a new, local theatre company with a mission to create exceptional, professional-standard theatre that entertains, celebrates inclusivity, ignites creativity, and upholds artistic excellence. We believe in the transformative power of theatre to bring people together, to ignite social change, and to make the arts accessible to everyone.

We are committed to supporting our community through high-quality productions, workshops, and outreach initiatives. Alongside our adult productions, we offer musical theatre workshops for children, fostering creativity and confidence while nurturing the next generation of performers and theatre lovers.

Through partnerships with local organisations and charities like the Terrence Higgins Trust, we strive to make a difference, bringing the joy and healing power of theatre to those who need it most. Our work extends beyond the stage to provide personal development and performance opportunities for all, enriching lives both on and off the stage.

Rehearsal Rooms Theatre supporting the Terrence Higgins Trust

Get Involved and Stay Connected

If you're passionate about theatre and want to be part of our community, whether on stage, behind the scenes, or in one of our children's workshops, we’d love to hear from you! Contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Stay updated on all our projects and upcoming shows by following us on social media:

Join Us for RENT and Support a Great Cause

Whether you're a long-time fan of RENT or experiencing it for the first time, this production promises to be a truly special event. Come and be part of a vibrant community of artists, creatives, and theatre lovers, all coming together to celebrate life, love, and the power of theatre to inspire change.

We look forward to seeing you at The Place Theatre, Bedford, for a night of unforgettable music, heartfelt performances, and a cause that truly matters. Get your tickets quick, as they are selling fast!