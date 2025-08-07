Quill and Inkling return to The Place Theatre

Perseus and Andromeda

Quill & Inkling Theatre Company blend dynamic storytelling with innovative use of puppetry and physical theatre and this summer they are back in Bedford with their production of Perseus and Andromeda.

Being a teenager is a difficult time in your life. Take Perseus for example. An impoverished, but ambitious young lad, from a single parent home, has to try and make his way in the world while dealing with the delusions of his mother. She insists that they are royalty, and his father was a God! How is he supposed to live up to that?

Andromeda would love to be left alone, but being actual royalty, she has duties, like marriage, and a mother who is insufferably vain. Embarrassing enough, but when she starts including her daughter in her vain boasts life is about to get a lot more dramatic for the young girl.Then there are the Gods. They are starting to take an interest in all of these goings on. That rarely makes things easier, they do have a way of making things more difficult…

You can see Perseus and Andromeda at The Place Outdoors on 22nd August.

Please note– this production takes place in our outdoor space. For more details about our outdoor productions, visit our FAQ page – https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/visiting-us/the-place-outdoors-faqs/

