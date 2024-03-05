Punk rock crooner Paul Morricone visits Bedford this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

He plays Bedford Esquires on Saturday March 9 in support of indie icons The Monochrome Set - tickets are £15, doors open at 7:30pm.

Morricone is probably best known as the singer/guitarist from indie rock group Scaramanga Six, but his solo work is quite different. It's politically-edged punk rock crooning with a touch of John Barry and Scott Walker thrown in, funny, stirring and luxuriously self-produced.