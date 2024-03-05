Punk rock crooner Paul Morricone visits Bedford this weekend
Paul Morricone visits Bedford this weekend in the first of a string of UK dates to promote his third album 'Go Sanction Yourself'.
He plays Bedford Esquires on Saturday March 9 in support of indie icons The Monochrome Set - tickets are £15, doors open at 7:30pm.
Morricone is probably best known as the singer/guitarist from indie rock group Scaramanga Six, but his solo work is quite different. It's politically-edged punk rock crooning with a touch of John Barry and Scott Walker thrown in, funny, stirring and luxuriously self-produced.
He's already been acclaimed by the likes of BBC 6Music's Tom Robinson and Amazing Radio's Charlie Ashcroft.
The album is released on April 19 via Wrath Records.