Pretty Muddy and Race for life 26 and 27th July

Cancer Research UK Race weekend is coming to Bedford!

Race for life, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids are coming to Priory Country Park 26th and 27th July 2025!

You can take part in any Race for Life event as an individual or a group to raise money for life-saving research. Walk, jog or run together in a group or go solo at your own pace, or lead the way as a Group Leader and get family, friends and colleagues involved! However you choose to take part, you’re helping to beat cancer.

Our Saturday 26th July Pretty Muddy event is a 5k muddy obstacle course. Children aged 6-12 years and over 1.2 meters tall can also take part in our fun packed muddy obstacle course with adaptations for kids named Pretty Muddy Kids!

Pretty Muddy Kids

Our Sunday 27th July Race for Life event consists of 10K, 5K, and 3K distances, making it perfect for runners of all levels. The start and finish are on grass. The course is on a mixture of grass and tarmac paths within Priory Country Park. The course is a double lap of the 5k course.

When signing up please do take advantage of gaining a free ticket for every 2 tickets purchased or 20% off your entry fee when joining with two adults and two children or one adult and three children. Further details can be found on our webpages.

We can't wait to see you all. Whether you come to race, jog, or walk, every step helps make a difference. No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth Racing for.