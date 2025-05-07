Popular family silent disco coming to Bedford this May
The Midlands-based entertainment company, which has been running successful events across the region for over a decade, will host their Family Silent Disco at Bedford on Saturday, 24th May. The event runs from 1pm-3pm, with doors opening at 12:30pm.
The concept uses wireless LED headphones with three separate music channels, creating an inclusive experience where family members of different ages can enjoy their preferred music simultaneously. The blue channel features kid-friendly party classics, the red channel plays nostalgic anthems for parents, and the green channel offers current chart hits for older children and teenagers.
"We're excited to bring our Family Silent Disco to Esquires," explains Boombastic Events founder John Donaghue. "What makes it special is that everyone genuinely enjoys themselves – it's not just another kids' event that parents tolerate, but something the whole family can get into."
The multi-coloured LED headphones create a visually striking atmosphere as they change colour depending on which channel attendees are listening to.
Tickets are available at £10 per person in advance, with a special group of four offer available. For more information or to book tickets, visit www.familysilentdisco.com.