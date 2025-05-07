Popular family silent disco coming to Bedford this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boombastic Events is bringing their version of the popular Family Silent Disco to Bedford Esquires this May bank holiday weekend, adding to the venue's established reputation for hosting family-friendly silent disco events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Midlands-based entertainment company, which has been running successful events across the region for over a decade, will host their Family Silent Disco at Bedford on Saturday, 24th May. The event runs from 1pm-3pm, with doors opening at 12:30pm.

The concept uses wireless LED headphones with three separate music channels, creating an inclusive experience where family members of different ages can enjoy their preferred music simultaneously. The blue channel features kid-friendly party classics, the red channel plays nostalgic anthems for parents, and the green channel offers current chart hits for older children and teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're excited to bring our Family Silent Disco to Esquires," explains Boombastic Events founder John Donaghue. "What makes it special is that everyone genuinely enjoys themselves – it's not just another kids' event that parents tolerate, but something the whole family can get into."

Recent Family Silent Disco event

The multi-coloured LED headphones create a visually striking atmosphere as they change colour depending on which channel attendees are listening to.

Tickets are available at £10 per person in advance, with a special group of four offer available. For more information or to book tickets, visit www.familysilentdisco.com.