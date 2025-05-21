Polka Dot Races launches exciting new running event: Backyard Ultra comes to Turvey House this October
Designed to be an all-inclusive challenge, the Backyard Ultra is unlike any other race. Runners will complete a 4.167-mile loop every hour on the hour — with the race continuing until only one runner remains. Whether you're a seasoned ultra-runner or a first-time participant looking to push your limits in a supportive and friendly environment, the Backyard Ultra welcomes all abilities and experience levels.
“Turvey House provides the perfect backdrop for this type of event,” said Kerry Bate, Event Director. “We wanted to create something that’s as much about community and spirit as it is about endurance. The Backyard Ultra format is truly unique — it’s not about speed, it’s about resilience, camaraderie, and personal challenge.”
Set within the scenic parklands of Turvey House, the course will blend natural beauty with a festival-like atmosphere, complete with on-site camping, food vendors, and plenty of support for runners and spectators alike.
This new event reflects Polka Dot Races commitment to innovation in the local running scene and delivering inclusive, engaging, and memorable experiences for the entire community.
Event Details:
- Event: Backyard Ultra – Turvey House
- Date: Saturday 11th October
- Location: Turvey House, Bedfordshire
- Entry: Open to all – individuals, clubs, and charity runners welcome
Registration is now open via Polka Dot Events/Races. Early entry is advised as places are limited. Payment plans available