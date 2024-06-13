Podcast Tells Stories of Bedford Lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A podcast created by two school friends from Bedford tells the stories of people with interesting jobs and stories. It features many famous names from the town.

Martin Aaron (Aar) and Andy Baillie (Bailles) host a weekly podcast called Aarballs, available on Acast.

Several episodes are about local Bedfordians:

Libby Lionetti from Episode 19.

Episode 1 – with teacher Ed Seymour includes memories of working in Bedford as a postman and a groundsman in the parks.

Episode 19 – Local legend and pillar of the community Libby Lionetti talks about growing up as an Italian in Bedford, working the door at legendary Sweetings nightclub, establishing his iconic café La Piazza in St Paul’s Square, and serving as a Special Constable for Bedford Police.

Episode 28 – Sacha Harding made 200 professional appearances for Bedford Blues and now runs Shift fitness training in Bedford.

Future episodes look at the extraordinary lives of other Bedford people: a forensic psychiatrist (Jeremy Berman) and an expedition leader in the Far East (Rory Hall) - both episodes will be out soon.