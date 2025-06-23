Performances of Bat Out Of Hell continue in Milton Keynes This Week

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, featuring the greatest hits of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, is at Milton Keynes Theatre until Sat 28 Jun.

Following a successful UK, Ireland and International tour from 2021 – 2023, the Award-winning Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical has returned to Milton Keynes Theatre, with performances continuing until Sat 28 Jun.

Inspired by the spectacular arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, this reimagined show is a thrilling experience, featuring a dynamic eight-piece rock band on stage and sprawling multi-level platforms that will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, from Raven’s bedroom to the depths of the Lost’s underground domains.

Returning to the cast are Glenn Adamson (We Will Rock You, London Coliseum, Bat Boy in concert, London Palladium) as Strat, Katie Tonkinson (Bonnie and Clyde, UK & Ireland Tour) as Raven and original leading cast members Rob Fowler (MAMMA MIA!, UK & International tour, Tanz Der Vampire Das Musical, German tour) as Falco and Sharon Sexton (MAMMA MIA!, UK & International tour, Billy Elliot The Musical) as Sloane.

Bat Out Of Hell - MK Artwork

The cast also includes Georgia Bradshaw (A Night With Janis Joplin, Peacock Theatre) as Zahara, Ryan Carter (Ain’t too Proud, West End) as Jagwire, Carla Bertran (Jesus Christ Superstar, UK Tour) as Tink, Luke Street (Jesus Christ Superstar, UK Tour) as Ledoux and Carly Burns (Rehab The Musical) as Valkyrie.

Completing the cast are Leo Abad (Hello Dolly, West End), Peter Camilleri (MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour), Joshua Dever (Mrs Doubtfire, West End), Reece Duncan (Rock of Ages, UK Tour), Georgia Holland (We Will Rock You, UK Tour), Georgia Iudica-Davies (Heathers, The Other Palace), Natalie Pilkington (SIX the Musical, UK Tour), Harriet Richardson-Cockerline (ITV’s Starstruck), Sophie Rose-Emery (Lead vocalist for Aida Cruises), Catherine Saunders (SuperYou, Leicester Curve), Ethan Tanner (The Boybands, UK Tour), Craig Watson (Cruel Intentions, The Other Palace), James Wilkinson-Jones (An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical, UK & Ireland Tour) and Beth Woodcock (The Rocky Horror Show, International Tour).

At certain performances, the role of Strat will be played by Luke Street, the role of Falco by Joshua Dever, the role of Sloane by Beth Woodcock and the role of Ledoux by Reece Duncan.

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London’s Dominion Theatre. The musical also had successful runs in Canada, Germany and New York, a residency in Las Vegas and the international tour took the show to the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Bat Out of Hell – The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out Of Hell @ Milton Keynes Theatre

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: “Bat Out of Hell.”

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, additional choreography by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and casting by Anne Vosser.

Bat Out Of Hell @ Milton Keynes Theatre

The West End & UK Tour of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith & David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.