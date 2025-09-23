Peel Fest makes a popular return to Sandy in support of Sue Ryder

Peel Fest is back on Saturday, September 27, bringing together live music, family entertainment, and an opportunity to support Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Taking place from 2pm to 11pm at The Sir William Peel Pub in Sandy, the music festival features an exciting lineup of performances and activities, with three different stages operating throughout the day.

This year’s event marks the first since the pandemic and organisers are pulling out all the stops. Attendees will be able to choose between acts taking place on the Lansley’s Acoustic Stage, nestled in the barn courtyard, a vinyl/DJ area inside the pub itself, while Batemans Brewery have hired a stage for electric bands in the pub’s rear car park.

Festival goers can also expect food stalls, a slushie stand, raffles, tombolas and exclusive Peel Fest t-shirts for sale.

The team from the Sir William Peel Pub in Sandy are looking forward to a fun-packed event this Saturday.

This year, Peel Fest is proud to partner with the Ladies of Sandy Guild - a dedicated local fundraising group - to support Sue Ryder’s St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the hospice, helping to provide expert and compassionate care to local families in need.

“This year we’re going a bit over the top,” said Nikki Thurston, Events Manager at the Sir William Peel Pub. “We’ve got three stages and are expecting a huge turnout for a whole day of music and fun. In keeping with the true festival feel, we are asking people to bring their own chairs, and blankets.

“It’s all for a cause that touches nearly everyone in Sandy. Most of the pub’s regulars have a personal link to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, and we wanted to give back in a way that brings people together.”

Admission is free. To attend the event, just come along to Sir William Peel Pub, 39 High St, Sandy SG19 1AG. For more information, contact 01767 843026.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: Sandy Guild is fundraising for Sue Ryder

Further details on Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice and its services can be found at www.sueryder.org/stjohns