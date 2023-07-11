One of the finest sarod players Aayush Mohan brings his "supreme talent" to The Place in Bedford

The first Indian to perform at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles is set to perform The Place in Bedford later this month.

Aayush Mohan is today considered one of the finest sarod players on the Indian Classical Music global scene.

Renowned Sarod player Aayush Mohan

The Times of India describes Mohan as having “supreme talent” and “tremendous craftsmanship”. His sarod playing is enriched with traditional repertoire of ragas and the old-world classical essence and yet is a favorite among listeners of all genres.

He has won the hearts of audiences at prestigious classical music festivals and venues across the world.

A grand disciple of Bharat Ratna Pt Ravi Shankar and has studied from eminent Gurus of the Maihar Gharana, Mohan is also a noted speaker and has given several talks on Indian classical music on platforms like TEDx to make the younger generation more aware about classical music.

After listening to the Jugalbandi of Aayush Mohan and Lakshay Mohan at the Ravi Shankar Centre in 2012, Pandit Ravi Shankar, on seeing their talent, decided to launch them for their debut USA tour under his foundation.

In March 2022, Aayush performed at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre London for The Ravi Shankar centenary concert with Anoushka Shankar, John Maclaughlin and other eminent musicians.

He was also nominated for the Global Indian Music Academy Awards in 2016 for the Best Classical Instrumentalist.