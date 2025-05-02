Nexus Fostering: Fostering information event

Nexus Fostering is an Ofsted outstanding fostering agency

Come and say hello at our fostering information event. Find out about fostering across Bedfordshire by coming to our monthly fostering open day on Wednesday 21st May between 12-2pm where you can meet us and learn how you can become a foster carer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you interested in fostering? Currently there are hundreds of children waiting to find a foster family across Bedford. Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes.

We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello, begin your fostering journey, and learn about the process.

Date: Wednesday 21st May

Nexus Fostering office Ampthill

Time: 12pm - 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND

If you cannot make our event but wish to talk about fostering, then you can call 01462 431 774 or visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/ampthill