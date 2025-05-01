New social history exhibition opens at the Panacea Museum in Bedford

Panacea Society Members burying blessed squares, prior to WWII

A personal and very Panacean take on World War Two and its impact on Bedford

A key belief of the Panacea Society was the ‘end of times’, after which the Second Coming of Christ would bring about a new age – a period of peace and happiness called the 'Millennium’.

Once the War started, they continued to petition the Bishops throughout. They also sought to protect their ‘Garden of Eden’ and actively engaged with the wider Bedford community.

Newspapers from the Archives of the Panacea Society

The Society was enthusiastic about their commitment to the local War effort, provided it did not affect any properties that backed onto their Garden of Eden, particularly 'Castleside', the property the Society had prepared for the 24 Bishops to open Joanna Southcott’s Box.

The Panacea Museum is located in the heart of Bedford, tells the fascinating story of the Panacea Society, a Christian group founded in 1919. The Society created their own ‘Garden of Eden,’ with a unique spiritual community centred around the Victorian buildings that now house the displays.

The beautiful Gardens surrounding the Museum are currently filled with blossoming trees, birds, butterflies and bees, and a stroll through the grounds is a great addition to any visit to the Museum.

There will be associated talks and events along with this special exhibition, with details forthcoming on the Museum's website.

A leaflet printed by the Panacea Society

Entry to the exhibition is free, and you can see it during opening hours until September 21st.

The museum is open Thursday to Sunday, 11am - 5pm, entry is free of charge.

Last entry to the museum is 3.30pm.

Find out about our programme of exhibitions and events here: panaceamuseum.org/events