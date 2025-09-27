New literary exhibition at museum in Bedford

A bookplate belonging to Dilys Barltrop, 1925

'In Her Own Words' showcases the poetry and prose written, edited and published by the Panacea Society, and reflecting on the authors and poets who influenced them.

The new displays focus on the history and legacy of the Panacea Society viewed through their own written works and personal book collections. Including many documents, books and items never before displayed in the Museum.

In Her Own Words is part of a broader project led by the University of Bedfordshire and in partnership with The Higgins Bedford. Find details of all the associated events here: www.beinghumanfestival.org/unravelling-past-being-seen-being-heard

Mabel Barltrop reading, 1907

The Panacea Society was a Christian community founded and led by women and based in Bedford. The Society believed that their leader Mabel Barltrop was the daughter of God and their garden was the Garden of Eden. The Panacea Museum is based in their headquarters at number 11 Newnham Road.

Entry to the exhibition is free, and you can see it during opening hours until November 29th

The museum is open Thursday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm, entry is free of charge.

Last entry to the museum is 3.30pm.

Rachel Fox, Member and 'historian' of the Panacea Society

There will be associated talks and workshops accompanying this special exhibition, including a lunchtime talk from Dr Nicola Darwood from the University, on Thursday 13th November and a Writing workshop with local poet Katie O’Pray on 15th November. Find details here: www.panaceamuseum.org

This event is part of the Being Human Festival, the UK’s national festival of the humanities, which takes place during November. Led by the School of Advanced Study, University of London, with generous support from Research England, in partnership with the Arts and Humanities Research Council and the British Academy. For further information please see www.beinghumanfestival.org