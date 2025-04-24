New Bedford band The Deities to headline Cellar Bar Gig

The Deities

Bedford’s music scene welcomes a new addition as The Deities take to the stage at the Cellar Bar on Tuesday 6 May to celebrate the launch of their first EP.

The four-piece rock band, made up of students from Bedford College, will headline the town centre venue as they prepare to release their debut EP. With driving guitars, solid rhythms and a touch of the ethereal in their vocals, The Deities are hoping to make their mark with this special hometown show.

The Cellar Bar is a meaningful choice of venue for the band. Each member has previously performed there at the under-18s open mic nights, though this gig marks their first time playing the venue together as The Deities.

“It feels right to be launching our music somewhere that’s supported us from the start. Most of us had our first experiences performing live at the Cellar Bar, so it’s a bit of a full-circle moment.” the band shares with us.

The Deities EP Launch Gig

The line-up also features local support acts. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Judge will open the night with a mix of original songs and 90s favourites. The Switch, a rising trio of multi-instrumentalists known for their indie rock originals, complete the bill.

The gig starts at 7.15pm on Tuesday 6 May at the Cellar Bar. Entry is free.