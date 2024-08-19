Musical stars return home to support young musicians in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

World-famous musicians Andrew Manze and Timothy Ridout are returning home this September to raise funds for young musicians.

Manze, an internationally renowned conductor, and Ridout, one of world’s top viola players, are performing in a concert at Bedford’s Corn Exchange on September 8, with all money raised helping to fund courses for young musicians run by the Bedfordshire Music Trust.

The concert features one of Mozart’s best-loved works, the Clarinet Concerto, which Timothy will perform on the viola in his own transcription. After the interval the orchestra will play the magnificent Fifth Symphony by Anton Bruckner, whose birthday was 200 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were thrilled when Andrew and Timothy offered their support,” said John Sheehan, chairman of the Bedfordshire Music Trust. “That such illustrious musicians have volunteered their time away from their busy careers demonstrates how much value they place on helping young people to experience and enjoy making music together.”

Andrew Manze and Timothy Ridout

Manze will also be running a workshop for young string players, giving them a unique opportunity to work with a leading conductor. This will take place on the Saturday morning and include a performance for family and friends.

The concert begins at 4pm on Sunday, September 8. Tickets are available at the Bedford Corn Exchange website: www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk/events/andrew-manze-conducts-mozart-and-bruckner-with-timothy-ridout/