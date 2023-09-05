News you can trust since 1845
Music to pluck at your heartstrings

Lakshya Mohan: StringFEST coming to Bedford.
By Jacquie WaterfieldContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:38 BST
After the huge success of the Aayush Mohan concert in July, we are thrilled to have his brother, Lakshay, performing this week. Lakshay Mohan is considered one of the finest Sitar Maestros of India. Treatment of “Raga” (melodic structures in Indian music) with purity and finesse is a hallmark of his performances.

Lakshay made his UK debut at the Royal Festival Hall on 5 March 2022 for the centenary celebrations of Ravi Shankar. He performed with Anoushka Shankar, John McLaughlin and other prominent musicians in this concert. He received training from the lineage of Maihar "Gharana" (school) of music, which goes back to the famous musician "Tansen", who was the most prominent figure of Indian classical music in Mughal courts of India during the 16th century.

Lakshay Mohan has also performed at prestigious venues worldwide, including Symphony Space New York, Berklee College Boston, Central Conservatory of Music China and Abbey Theatre Dublin, to name a few. He will be accompanied by tabla players Dhanraj Persaud and Gurdain Rayatt, both accomplished and sought-after performers in their own right. Presented in association with SAMA Arts Network and performing at The Place theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford, on Saturday 9th September at 19.30; book tickets here https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/lakshya-mohan-stringfest/

