Music to pluck at your heartstrings

After the huge success of the Aayush Mohan concert in July, we are thrilled to have his brother, Lakshay, performing this week. Lakshay Mohan is considered one of the finest Sitar Maestros of India. Treatment of “Raga” (melodic structures in Indian music) with purity and finesse is a hallmark of his performances.

Lakshay made his UK debut at the Royal Festival Hall on 5 March 2022 for the centenary celebrations of Ravi Shankar. He performed with Anoushka Shankar, John McLaughlin and other prominent musicians in this concert. He received training from the lineage of Maihar "Gharana" (school) of music, which goes back to the famous musician "Tansen", who was the most prominent figure of Indian classical music in Mughal courts of India during the 16th century.

