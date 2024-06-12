Much Ado about summer Shakespeare
In Much Ado About Nothing, proudly independent Beatrice and Benedick swear they will never get married - but is their constant bickering hiding the way they really feel about each other? Young lovers Hero and Claudio find themselves the victims of a cruel trick - but can the villains be unmasked and their wedding put back on track? Featuring some of the Bard’s wittiest wars of words, mistaken identity, music, dancing and a sunny Italian setting, this is the perfect outdoor treat for a summer’s evening.
Much Ado About Nothing will be performed by Swan Theatre Company from Tuesday 2nd - Saturday 6th July in The Place Outdoors, Bradgate Road, Bedford, an outdoor performance space surrounded by trees. Chairs will be provided, or you are welcome to bring your own, along with hats, suncream, raincoats, blankets and whatever else you may need to enjoy the performance, whatever the British weather! (Sadly they cannot really transport you to sunny Italy..!) The show starts at 7pm. Tickets £14/£12/£10 - www.theplacebedford.org.uk