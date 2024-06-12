Much Ado about summer Shakespeare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In one of Shakespeare's finest and best-loved comedies, two very different couples fall in love - but who is really pulling the strings?

In Much Ado About Nothing, proudly independent Beatrice and Benedick swear they will never get married - but is their constant bickering hiding the way they really feel about each other? Young lovers Hero and Claudio find themselves the victims of a cruel trick - but can the villains be unmasked and their wedding put back on track? Featuring some of the Bard’s wittiest wars of words, mistaken identity, music, dancing and a sunny Italian setting, this is the perfect outdoor treat for a summer’s evening.