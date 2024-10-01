Mr Cleverly's Transcontinental Delivery Service arrives at The Place theatre this October
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dear Delivery Agents,
You are invited to explore adventure archives from 1b Nosmo Road.
Join us for a wild ride through stagnant sewers, across perilous oceans and amongst stars as we track down missing intern Phillip Appleseed (who for both reasons most people call Pip).
Mr Cleverly is a playfully visual and hugely silly live audio adventure told via wireless headphones, binaural sound technology and live on stage percussion.
A multi-rolling, fast-paced immersive storytelling experience for brave children and their families presented by the award-winning (EDFRINGE Excellence Award Winner 2018 ) and critically acclaimed Living Record Productions.
It will be delivered to The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford MK40 3DE, on Tuesday, 29 October, at 7.30pm.
For more details, or to book Tel: 01234 354321 or visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/mr-cleverlys-transcontinental-delivery-service/.
**** The Guardian
**** The Stage
***** A Younger Theatre
Yours Deliveringly,
Living Record Productions
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.