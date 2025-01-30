Mother and Daughter art exhibition opens at museum in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford- based artists Lauren Saunders-Love and Jacqui Saunders-Love respond to the story of the Panacea Society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, February 6th, Interior Lives opens at the Panacea Museum.

Bedford- based artists Lauren and Jacqui Saunders-Love have chosen to explore the unique relationship between Mabel ‘Octavia’ and Dilys Barltrop through photography and sculpture. Mabel founded the 'Panacea Society', in 1919 in Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair first became aware of the Society when exhibiting at the Museum with the NoHat art collective in 2018. Lauren began volunteering at the museum in August 2022, in which time she learned about the story of the Society, sharing this with Jacqui led them both to become intrigued by the lives and details of the Panaceans.

A piece by Jacqui Saunders-Love

Lauren and Jacqui began to consider ways of connecting their very different mediums, sparking discussions about how women’s lives have changed over the last one hundred years. Lauren has spent many hours creating photographic art inspired by the Museum collections, whilst Jacqui has made intricate paper sculptures reflecting the Panacea buildings.

Jacqui explains that ‘This series of paper sculptures suggests a narrative of the Panaceans’ lives, from their daily routines to tea parties and playing the piano. My work is informed by the Museum’s architecture, and Victorian artefacts across the rooms.’

Lauren explores the interiors of the Panacea Houses ‘through a series of photographs, with an interest in how these female-run spaces operated as dual domestic and workplaces.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be associated talks and events along with the exhibition, with details on the Museum's website.

Emily Goodwin's Drawers, by Lauren Saunders-Love

Entry to the exhibition is free, and you can see it during opening hours until April 19th.

The museum is open Thursday to Saturday, 10am- 4pm, 6th February to 29th March, and moves to summer hours from 3rd April. Entry is free of charge.

Last entry to the museum is 3.30pm.

Find out about our programme of exhibitions and events here: panaceamuseum.org/events