Meet the creators behind comics including X-Men, Spider-Man and Venom at Close Encounters in Bedford

Have a close encounter with comic book artists when they visit Bedford next month.

Close Encounters on Allhallows will be hosting Mike Carey (Girl With All The Gifts, Lucifer, Infinity Gate), Ram V (Detective Comics, Swamp Thing, Venom, These Savage Shores), Mike Perkins (Swamp Thing, X-Men, Spider-Man), and Dave Stokes at 11am on April 1.

There will be the chance to ask your questions and have the artists sign their works.

The event is on April 1