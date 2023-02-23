News you can trust since 1845
Meet the creators behind comics including X-Men, Spider-Man and Venom at Close Encounters in Bedford

They’ll be sketching your favourite characters too

By Katy HaugheyContributor
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 1:18pm

Have a close encounter with comic book artists when they visit Bedford next month.

Close Encounters on Allhallows will be hosting Mike Carey (Girl With All The Gifts, Lucifer, Infinity Gate), Ram V (Detective Comics, Swamp Thing, Venom, These Savage Shores), Mike Perkins (Swamp Thing, X-Men, Spider-Man), and Dave Stokes at 11am on April 1.

There will be the chance to ask your questions and have the artists sign their works.

The event is on April 1
And as well as signing, both Mike Perkins and Dave Stokes will also be sketching your favourite characters.

