Meet the creators behind comics including X-Men, Spider-Man and Venom at Close Encounters in Bedford
They’ll be sketching your favourite characters too
Have a close encounter with comic book artists when they visit Bedford next month.
Close Encounters on Allhallows will be hosting Mike Carey (Girl With All The Gifts, Lucifer, Infinity Gate), Ram V (Detective Comics, Swamp Thing, Venom, These Savage Shores), Mike Perkins (Swamp Thing, X-Men, Spider-Man), and Dave Stokes at 11am on April 1.
There will be the chance to ask your questions and have the artists sign their works.
And as well as signing, both Mike Perkins and Dave Stokes will also be sketching your favourite characters.