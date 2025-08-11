Married at First Sight's Pjay Finch is heading to Bedford

He got married on TV and now he's with The Ultimate Ladies Night Show - the UK's largest show of its kind. With Tickets From Just £6!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge news, PJ Finch is back! Ladies and gents of the UK, get ready for an unforgettable night because The Ultimate Ladies Night Show – the UK's largest show of its kind – just got even bigger!

With only a few weeks to go until the big night, we've pulled out all the stops to bring you an incredible surprise. We're thrilled to announce that Pjay Finch from Channel 4's Married at First Sight will be making a spectacular return to our stage on Friday 19th September at The Addison Centre in Kempston!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You heard that right – Pjay Finch is back and ready to set the stage on fire! This is now guaranteed to be a sell-out show, so if you haven't got your tickets, you need to act fast!

Pjay Finch From Channel 4's Married At First Sight

This year, we're bringing you a brand-new show featuring:

• 4, yes that's right, 4 really hot men!

• Our international superstar Miss Linda Matthews delivering powerhouse vocals and hilarious, side-splitting comedy!

• Our very own circus star, the horny devil himself from Ukraine, Vladislav, with his death-defying hand-balancing act!

Plus so much more! Do not miss out - this show is going to be epic.

Book your tickets now before it's too late at ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night