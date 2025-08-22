Black Stallion from Britain's Got Talentplaceholder image
Married at First Sight Star Pjay Finch to Headline The Ultimate Ladies Night Show in Bedford

By Anthony Hall
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 12:16 BST
Fans of Channel 4's hit show Married at First Sight are in for a treat as one of its most popular stars, Pjay Finch, is set to join The Ultimate Ladies Night Show for an electrifying performance at The Addison Centre in Kempston.

This is a huge announcement for the UK's largest show of its kind, and it’s now guaranteed to be a sell-out event. With tickets starting from as little as £6.00, this is a massive special offer to see a spectacular show.

The show's director, Anthony Hall, expressed his excitement about returning to the area. "We can't wait to return to Bedford! The people there absolutely love us, so this time we are treating them to something bigger and better than ever before!"

Pjay's performance is part of a brand-new, star-studded lineup for the show, which promises an unforgettable night of entertainment. The evening will also feature one of the UK’s favorite drag queen sensation, Miss Linda Matthews, known for her powerful live vocals and side-splitting comedy. The cast is rounded out by four dynamic male performers and a death-defying hand-balancing act by international circus star Vladislav from Ukraine.

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show is scheduled for Friday, September 19th. Due to high demand, the public is urged to book tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available now at

www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night.

Circus Star from Ukraine - Vlad

1. Contributed

Circus Star from Ukraine - Vlad Photo: Submitted

Drag Queen Sensation Miss Linda Matthews

2. Contributed

Drag Queen Sensation Miss Linda Matthews Photo: Submitted

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show

3. Contributed

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show Photo: Submitted

Pjay Finch from Married at First Sight

4. Contributed

Pjay Finch from Married at First Sight Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Channel 4Kempston
