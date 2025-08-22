Married at First Sight Star Pjay Finch to Headline The Ultimate Ladies Night Show in Bedford

This is a huge announcement for the UK's largest show of its kind, and it’s now guaranteed to be a sell-out event. With tickets starting from as little as £6.00, this is a massive special offer to see a spectacular show.

The show's director, Anthony Hall, expressed his excitement about returning to the area. "We can't wait to return to Bedford! The people there absolutely love us, so this time we are treating them to something bigger and better than ever before!"

Pjay's performance is part of a brand-new, star-studded lineup for the show, which promises an unforgettable night of entertainment. The evening will also feature one of the UK’s favorite drag queen sensation, Miss Linda Matthews, known for her powerful live vocals and side-splitting comedy. The cast is rounded out by four dynamic male performers and a death-defying hand-balancing act by international circus star Vladislav from Ukraine.

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show is scheduled for Friday, September 19th. Due to high demand, the public is urged to book tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available now at

www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night.

Drag Queen Sensation Miss Linda Matthews