‘Manifest’ Degree Shows celebrate student creativity

Creative projects and student talent was on display at the University of Bedfordshire’s annual Degree Shows, where students across all years showcased their work to classmates, family and the public.

The events featured designs including architecture installations, photography exhibitions, and film screenings created by students from the School of Arts & Creative Industries, giving them the chance to share their projects and explain the significance of them with attendees, including potential future employers.

The shows – titled ‘Manifest’ – featured a wide range of creative work produced by students from all years of study. Fashion Design students showcased their innovative and eye-catching designs, while Graphic Design, Animation, and Photography students were also among those displaying their projects to visitors.

Zuzanna Rogaczewska, a Graphic Design student who was displaying a tarot card project, explained: “My work connects the traditional meaning of tarot cards with modern anarchist punk souls. So, it's 22 cards of Major Arcana from the tarot in a punk style with the soul of anarchist, to be free and be acceptable. I hope people are going to take from my work freedom and acceptance for everyone because one of the most important things is no judgment, and everyone deserves to live freely.”

As part of the University’s Career Powered Education model, the Degree Shows provide students with a valuable opportunity to present their work in a professional setting and build the confidence and communication skills needed in the creative industries. The event also encourages students to engage with attendees and gain feedback, helping them prepare for life after graduation.

Kathryn Pugh, Acting Head of the School of Arts & Creative Industries, added: “The recent two Degree Shows featured a varied and exciting performing arts show and exhibition at the Bedford campus, and a stunning eclectic visual arts and media exhibition – including award-winning final year student work, interactive art installations, film showings, a student created performance, and exciting fashion and art creations – throughout Luton’s Alexon arts building.”

‘Manifest’ is free for the public to view in the Alexon Building in Luton until Friday, May 23.