Maisie and the Misfortune Teller - 29th October at The Place Theatre

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 15:12 BST
‘Maisie has moved to town from far away, and doesn’t yet have friends with whom to play…’

Join Maisie as an encounter with a mysterious Fortune Teller (and companion cat) helps her turn her bad luck into good!

This charming storytelling show combines handmade puppets and props with an original text, all created and performed by local performing artist Kaye Mahoney (aka Kaye Leidoskope).

The show will run for 25 minutes and Kaye will also host a finger puppet-making workshop before the show, so that the audience can join in!

Ages 4+

“Our big and little guests were enthralled by Maisie & the Misfortune Teller… It was exciting and innovative, and utterly wonderful to see so many people engaged” Chilled in a Field Festival

You can catch Maisie and the Misfortune Teller on 29th October at The Place Theatre.

https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/maise-and-the-mis-fortune-teller/

