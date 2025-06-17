Magic Violin presents Seven Swans at The Place Bedford
A mystical journey inspired by the themes of Seven Ravens and Snow White, infused with the ethereal beauty of Swan Lake melodies.
Join us at The Place Theatre Bedford on July 20 for a truly magical performance.
This story, crafted by Pomme, transports listeners to a world of magic and wonder.
Meet the nettle witch, seven swans, and the bold heroine who sets them free, all accompanied by the soulful strains of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake themes as well as Eastern European and Balkan music.