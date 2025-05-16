Longevity and You Conference
Taking place on May 31, 2025, at Kings House Conference Centre—and available via live stream—this one-day event will explore the latest advancements in longevity science, featuring keynote sessions, panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities.
This event represents a major coup for Bedford, bringing together a roster of the UK’s most distinguished health experts to discuss the latest advancements in longevity science. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into strategies for extending healthspan, enhancing cognitive function, and improving quality of life as we age.
Key Topics to be Covered:
- Cellular and molecular mechanisms of ageing
- Skin health and anti-ageing strategies
- Strength training for longevity
- Nutrition for healthspan optimization
- Gut health and its role in ageing
- The impact of sleep on healthy ageing
- Brain health and cognitive resilience
World-Class Speaker Lineup:
The conference will feature seven distinguished experts, each at the forefront of research and clinical practice in their fields:
Dr. Peter Scriven MBChB MRCS MPhil FRCGP – The Science of Ageing
- Affiliation: Co-Founder of Longevity; Head of Screening at Proteotype Diagnostics
- Expertise: Longevity, Proteomics, Cellular Medicine
- Background: A seasoned clinician with expertise in medicine, surgery, academic molecular oncology, and primary care. His research explores cell stress signaling pathways in cancer biology and cellular senescence.
- Quote:"Healthy ageing is not just about adding years to life, but adding life to those years. This conference is a chance to explore the science behind it."
Dr. Lucy Scriven – Skin Ageing
- Affiliation: Co-Founder and Managing Director of Longevity
- Expertise: Primary Care, Dermatology, Longevity Medicine
- Background: Holds a medical degree from the University of Sheffield and completed postgraduate training in Dermatology at the University of Cardiff.
- Quote:"The skin is our body’s largest organ; taking care of it means taking care of the whole person."
Dr. Ashley Gluchowski – Strength Training for Ageing
- Affiliation: University of Salford
- Expertise: Exercise Physiology, Muscle Health, Ageing
- Background: Researcher specializing in the impact of resistance training on muscle strength, cognitive health, and longevity.
- Publications: Co-author of Strength for Life: The Science of Muscle Health and Longevity
- Quote:"Strength is the foundation of vitality. Building it is the closest thing we have to a biological investment."
Clémence Cleave – Nourishing for Longevity
- Affiliation: Rocket Fuel Wellbeing
- Expertise: Nutrition for Healthspan, Gut Health
- Background: Nutritional therapist focused on dietary strategies for enhancing health and vitality.
- Publications: Author of 28 Days to Gut Health: Transform Your Wellbeing
- Quote:"Food is the most powerful medicine we have. When we get it right, it changes everything."
Dr. Jelena Vulevic – Gut Health and Longevity
- Affiliation: Director at Vemico Ltd.
- Expertise: Gut Microbiome, Functional Foods, Inflammation
- Background: Renowned for her research on the role of the gut microbiome in immunity, cognitive health, and ageing.
- Upcoming Engagement: Dr. Vulevic has been invited to present her groundbreaking research at the prestigious Longevity Summit in Geneva this year.
- Quote:"The gut is our second brain—its health determines everything from immunity to mental clarity."
Dr. Lindsay Browning – The Importance of Sleep
- Affiliation: Trouble Sleeping Clinic
- Expertise: Sleep Psychology, Insomnia Therapy (CBT-I)
- Background: Chartered Psychologist and regular guest on This Morning (ITV) and BBC Radio 4, where she shares expert insights on sleep health and cognitive well-being.
- Publications: Author of Navigating Sleeplessness: A Guide to Better Sleep
- Quote:"Good sleep is not a luxury; it’s a necessity for optimal health and well-being."
Dr. Michael Hornberger – Rewiring the Ageing Brain
- Affiliation: University of East Anglia
- Expertise: Cognitive Neuroscience, Dementia Research
- Background: Internationally recognized for his research into memory loss, cognitive decline, and dementia resilience.
- Publications: Co-author of Tangled Up: Understanding Cognitive Health in Ageing
- Quote:"The brain has the ability to rewire and rejuvenate itself—understanding how is key to healthy ageing."
A Major Coup for Bedford and the Region
Event organizer Roger Worrell emphasized the significance of hosting this event in Bedford:
"To bring together such an esteemed group of health experts is a tremendous achievement for Bedford. This conference will not only provide practical insights into healthy ageing but will also position our town as a forward-thinking hub for wellness and longevity."
Networking, Q&A, and Exclusive Access
The conference will also feature:
- Panel Discussion & Audience Q&A: Attendees can engage directly with speakers and ask questions about the latest research and wellness strategies.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals and health professionals.
Registration and Ticket Information
- Standard Ticket: £85 — Book In-Person Ticket
- VIP Ticket (includes lunch): £105 — Book In-Person Ticket
- Live Stream Access: £30 — Book Livestream Access
Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. Spaces are limited, and the event is expected to sell out.