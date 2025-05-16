Bedford is set to host the prestigious "Longevity and You Conference," a groundbreaking event that brings together the UK's leading health experts to share cutting-edge strategies for healthy ageing, optimized healthspan, and overall well-being.

Taking place on May 31, 2025, at Kings House Conference Centre—and available via live stream—this one-day event will explore the latest advancements in longevity science, featuring keynote sessions, panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities.

This event represents a major coup for Bedford, bringing together a roster of the UK’s most distinguished health experts to discuss the latest advancements in longevity science. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into strategies for extending healthspan, enhancing cognitive function, and improving quality of life as we age.

Key Topics to be Covered:

Dr Lindsay Browning

Cellular and molecular mechanisms of ageing

Skin health and anti-ageing strategies

Strength training for longevity

Nutrition for healthspan optimization

Gut health and its role in ageing

The impact of sleep on healthy ageing

Brain health and cognitive resilience

World-Class Speaker Lineup:

The conference will feature seven distinguished experts, each at the forefront of research and clinical practice in their fields:

Dr. Peter Scriven MBChB MRCS MPhil FRCGP – The Science of Ageing

Dr Jelena Vulevic

Affiliation: Co-Founder of Longevity; Head of Screening at Proteotype Diagnostics

Co-Founder of Longevity; Head of Screening at Proteotype Diagnostics Expertise: Longevity, Proteomics, Cellular Medicine

Longevity, Proteomics, Cellular Medicine Background: A seasoned clinician with expertise in medicine, surgery, academic molecular oncology, and primary care. His research explores cell stress signaling pathways in cancer biology and cellular senescence.

A seasoned clinician with expertise in medicine, surgery, academic molecular oncology, and primary care. His research explores cell stress signaling pathways in cancer biology and cellular senescence. Quote:"Healthy ageing is not just about adding years to life, but adding life to those years. This conference is a chance to explore the science behind it."

Dr. Lucy Scriven – Skin Ageing

Affiliation: Co-Founder and Managing Director of Longevity

Co-Founder and Managing Director of Longevity Expertise: Primary Care, Dermatology, Longevity Medicine

Primary Care, Dermatology, Longevity Medicine Background: Holds a medical degree from the University of Sheffield and completed postgraduate training in Dermatology at the University of Cardiff.

Holds a medical degree from the University of Sheffield and completed postgraduate training in Dermatology at the University of Cardiff. Quote:"The skin is our body’s largest organ; taking care of it means taking care of the whole person."

Dr. Ashley Gluchowski – Strength Training for Ageing

Affiliation: University of Salford

University of Salford Expertise: Exercise Physiology, Muscle Health, Ageing

Exercise Physiology, Muscle Health, Ageing Background: Researcher specializing in the impact of resistance training on muscle strength, cognitive health, and longevity.

Researcher specializing in the impact of resistance training on muscle strength, cognitive health, and longevity. Publications: Co-author of Strength for Life: The Science of Muscle Health and Longevity

Co-author of Strength for Life: The Science of Muscle Health and Longevity Quote:"Strength is the foundation of vitality. Building it is the closest thing we have to a biological investment."

Clémence Cleave – Nourishing for Longevity

Affiliation: Rocket Fuel Wellbeing

Rocket Fuel Wellbeing Expertise: Nutrition for Healthspan, Gut Health

Nutrition for Healthspan, Gut Health Background: Nutritional therapist focused on dietary strategies for enhancing health and vitality.

Nutritional therapist focused on dietary strategies for enhancing health and vitality. Publications: Author of 28 Days to Gut Health: Transform Your Wellbeing

Author of 28 Days to Gut Health: Transform Your Wellbeing Quote:"Food is the most powerful medicine we have. When we get it right, it changes everything."

Dr. Jelena Vulevic – Gut Health and Longevity

Affiliation: Director at Vemico Ltd.

Director at Vemico Ltd. Expertise: Gut Microbiome, Functional Foods, Inflammation

Gut Microbiome, Functional Foods, Inflammation Background: Renowned for her research on the role of the gut microbiome in immunity, cognitive health, and ageing.

Renowned for her research on the role of the gut microbiome in immunity, cognitive health, and ageing. Upcoming Engagement: Dr. Vulevic has been invited to present her groundbreaking research at the prestigious Longevity Summit in Geneva this year.

Dr. Vulevic has been invited to present her groundbreaking research at the this year. Quote:"The gut is our second brain—its health determines everything from immunity to mental clarity."

Dr. Lindsay Browning – The Importance of Sleep

Affiliation: Trouble Sleeping Clinic

Trouble Sleeping Clinic Expertise: Sleep Psychology, Insomnia Therapy (CBT-I)

Sleep Psychology, Insomnia Therapy (CBT-I) Background: Chartered Psychologist and regular guest on This Morning (ITV) and BBC Radio 4, where she shares expert insights on sleep health and cognitive well-being.

Chartered Psychologist and regular guest on This Morning (ITV) and BBC Radio 4, where she shares expert insights on sleep health and cognitive well-being. Publications: Author of Navigating Sleeplessness: A Guide to Better Sleep

Author of Navigating Sleeplessness: A Guide to Better Sleep Quote:"Good sleep is not a luxury; it’s a necessity for optimal health and well-being."

Dr. Michael Hornberger – Rewiring the Ageing Brain

Affiliation: University of East Anglia

University of East Anglia Expertise: Cognitive Neuroscience, Dementia Research

Cognitive Neuroscience, Dementia Research Background: Internationally recognized for his research into memory loss, cognitive decline, and dementia resilience.

Internationally recognized for his research into memory loss, cognitive decline, and dementia resilience. Publications: Co-author of Tangled Up: Understanding Cognitive Health in Ageing

Co-author of Tangled Up: Understanding Cognitive Health in Ageing Quote:"The brain has the ability to rewire and rejuvenate itself—understanding how is key to healthy ageing."

A Major Coup for Bedford and the Region

Event organizer Roger Worrell emphasized the significance of hosting this event in Bedford:

"To bring together such an esteemed group of health experts is a tremendous achievement for Bedford. This conference will not only provide practical insights into healthy ageing but will also position our town as a forward-thinking hub for wellness and longevity."

Networking, Q&A, and Exclusive Access

The conference will also feature:

Panel Discussion & Audience Q&A: Attendees can engage directly with speakers and ask questions about the latest research and wellness strategies.

Attendees can engage directly with speakers and ask questions about the latest research and wellness strategies. Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals and health professionals.

Registration and Ticket Information

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. Spaces are limited, and the event is expected to sell out.