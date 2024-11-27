Local Rock Band hits the town - BlackRidge perform live in Bedford

Local up and coming youth rock band take to the stage this weekend.

The band are performing a 2 hour set at The Standard on the high street. The band were runners up in battle of the bands and consist of the following members.

On guitar, Oscar Sheppard, who has been performing from 9 years old.

Revent gig.

On drums we have Bedford based James Nugent who came in the top 3 of young drummer of the year.

On bass we have Sam Tallant bringing his aggressive playing style.

On vocals we have the power house that is Olivia Parker, bringing her soulful sounds to complete the line up.

30th November, 8pm, at The Standard in Bedford.