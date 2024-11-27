Local Rock Band hits the town - BlackRidge perform live in Bedford

By Adrian Sheppard
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:01 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 10:48 BST

Local up and coming youth rock band take to the stage this weekend.

The band are performing a 2 hour set at The Standard on the high street. The band were runners up in battle of the bands and consist of the following members.

On guitar, Oscar Sheppard, who has been performing from 9 years old.

On drums we have Bedford based James Nugent who came in the top 3 of young drummer of the year.

On bass we have Sam Tallant bringing his aggressive playing style.

On vocals we have the power house that is Olivia Parker, bringing her soulful sounds to complete the line up.

30th November, 8pm, at The Standard in Bedford.

