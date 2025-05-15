Local author fulfils lifelong dream

An acclaimed local author will achieve a long-held ambition this weekend by signing copies of all his books in Europe’s largest bookshop.

Children’s, YA and urban fantasy author, Jonas Lane, whose work has been published nationally alongside the likes of Dame Floella Benjamin, Brian Moses and Andrew Jennings in the popular Comprehension Ninja series, will be joining a select band of authors this Saturday in Waterstones, Piccadilly, London when meeting the public to talk more about their books.

“Being able to see my books on display in Waterstones, let alone sign them there, has always been a burning ambition of mine,” says Jonas, who is also a highly acclaimed local teacher and educator, “but to do so in such an iconic and impressive location as the 5th View just puts the icing on top of the cake!

Jonas went on to explain how the legendary author Stephen King has been such an inspiration for him ever since he can remember and how meeting the best-selling writer at his own book signing in Waterstones in London over twenty-five years ago had been the spur Jonas needed to pick up his own pen in anger again, though it was several years later before he was himself published.

Local Author Jonas Lane.

“I have to admit that I embarrassed myself a little when I first met him by declaring that I was his biggest fan!” Jonas, who has written several books of his own across a whole spectrum of genres, “However, never did I expect to then follow in such illustrious shoes by holding my own book signing in a Waterstones store in London too...”

The event, organised by Book Bonanza, welcomes a whole host of authors who have built up a loyal following in the independent publishing world but are new to the wider general reading public in London. All those attending are extremely excited to meet with readers old and new, though there is obviously one particular person who Jonas would dearly love to come to meet him again and ask to have one of the author’s exciting and thrilling books signed.

“I’m not sure whether he would be able to fit it into his busy schedule with a new book of his own coming out later this month,” Jonas explains, his tongue planted firmly in cheek, “but if Stephen is anywhere near Piccadilly this Saturday whilst promoting his book, Never Flinch, I would love the opportunity to meet him once again and have a more in-depth conversation about writing than the last time we met and prove I'm not a deranged stalker like Annie Wilkes in his classic book, Misery!”

General tickets for the new London event, which takes place between 12 pm – 4 pm this Saturday 17th May 2025 in Waterstone’s iconic 5th View, are still available to purchase via Book Bonanza’s website at www.bookbonanza.co.uk/ticketsshould you - or even the great Stephen King himself if he’s reading this – wish to meet Jonas and all of the wonderful indie authors attending that day.

Jonas with another happy reader.

If London is a little bit too far afield for you to travel to meet Jonas this weekend, he will soon be attending book festivals locally so watch this space…

To find out more about this weekend's signing and the books he'll have with him, then visit Jonas via his website at www.JonasLaneAuthor.comor email him at [email protected]for further information. Alternatively, to find out about other Book Bonanza events planned for the future up and down the country, then please visit www.bookbonanza.co.ukfor details of other dates and venues.