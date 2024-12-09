Live like royalty: Champneys Bedford Spa offers a once-in-a-lifetime luxury spa experience to one lucky winner

Looking for the ultimate indulgence? Champneys, the UK’s premier luxury health spa brand, is offering one lucky winner the chance to live like royalty with exclusive access to Henlow Grange, the iconic Grade II-listed Georgian mansion in Bedfordshire.

For a full 24 hours, the winner and their guests will enjoy unparalleled privacy, luxury, and wellness, all amidst 150 acres of lush parkland.

This isn’t just a staycation; it’s a full-blown escape into a world of bespoke relaxation and indulgence.

What’s in store for the lucky winner?

henlow

Champneys has outdone itself with this jaw-dropping prize package, designed for ultimate decadence:

Private access to Henlow Grange: The entire spa will be closed to other visitors, making it your personal retreat for 24 hours.

Bring your entourage: You can invite up to 99 guests over the age of 16 to join you on this extraordinary getaway.

Luxury treatments: With 50 spa treatments included, guests will enjoy 50-minute sessions from Champneys’ expert therapists.

Gourmet dining: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all part of the experience, ensuring your group dines in style.Imagine basking in the soothing waters of the world-class spa, sipping champagne with your closest friends, and enjoying exclusive access to the grandeur of Henlow Grange.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is the epitome of luxury.

How to enter

Securing your chance to win couldn’t be easier. Simply purchase a Champneys gift card worth £100 or more online, and you’ll automatically be entered into the draw. The competition runs until December 23, 2025, with the winner announced shortly after. The prize must be redeemed on December 21, 2024, so mark your calendar.

Alan Whiteley, CEO of Champneys, said: “Henlow Grange is one of our most beloved properties, and we're thrilled to gift one lucky winner and their family and friends an unforgettable 24-hour escape filled with relaxation, luxury, and wellness.”

Champneys has been a leader in the wellness industry for over 95 years, known for its holistic approach to health, beauty, and relaxation. From its flagship location in Tring to other renowned retreats like Eastwell Manor and Mottram Hall, Champneys has built a legacy of luxurious spa experiences.

This competition is their way of thanking loyal customers and celebrating the magic of Henlow Grange, a property that combines historic charm with cutting-edge wellness facilities.

If you’ve ever dreamed of experiencing the pinnacle of luxury, now is your moment.

Head over to https://www.champneys.com/competitions/win-the-keys-to-champneys to secure your entry and get one step closer to an unforgettable weekend at Henlow Grange.

Pack your finest spa robe, gather your favourite people, and prepare for a weekend of indulgence that dreams are made of.