"Like Coming Home" - Jacqui Dankworth and band to perform 8 May at Stables Theatre

Singer/actor/recording artist Jacqui Dankworth MBE returns to the Stables Theatre accompanied by her world-class trio, plus special guests the Carducci String Quartet, for a spectacular night of music celebrating the release of her new album, "Windmills."

With compositions by Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, Michel Legrand, Sérgio Mendes, Michael McDonald and others, including the languid ballad "Will You Wait For Me?" penned by Ms. Dankworth herself, “Windmills” is an ambitious musical tour-de-force of songs, styles and imaginative new settings, all unified by Dankworth’s impeccable vocals. The silvery beauty of her tone and the clarity and precision of her phrasing demonstrate Jacqui’s unquestionable vocal mastery, yet these prodigious talents never overshadow her ability to convey the intimacy and depth of emotional connection which are probably her greatest gifts as a performer.

The album also boasts some of the UK's most illustrious jazz and classical musicians, including the BBC Big Band, the Carducci String Quartet (who will be joining Jacqui & co. at the Stables concert) and the Bedazzle! string section, with arrangements by US-born pianist/vocalist Charlie Wood, who also happens to be Ms. Dankworth's husband.

"It's going to be like coming home. The Stables was always a family affair for me," says Dankworth. "My parents dreamed it up from nothing and then made that dream come true." The late Sir John Dankworth and Dame Cleo Laine founded the Stables over 50 years ago and planted it firmly on the UK musical map, aided by the generosity and goodwill of many of their legendary musical colleagues.

Jacqui Dankworth (photo by Robert Adam)

"I'm very proud to be back here," says Jacqui, "beside my mum’s house and garden where I grew up, performing with my own husband and some of my most cherished musical friends and colleagues, singing these new versions of songs I love. I feel like I'm continuing a beautiful family tradition, and I hope taking it a few steps into the future."

Jacqui Dankworth and her trio, with the Carducci String Quartet, Thursday 8 May 2025 at the Stables Theatre in Wavendon, MK.

Tickets: https://stables.org/event/jacqui-dankworth-the-carducci-quartet

WINDMILLS (Perdido • DOR-2401)

Spotify link:

Apple Music link:

“With Charlie Wood’s sumptuous arrangements completely enveloping the magnificent voice of Jacqui Dankworth, this hour-long collection of 12 songs is one of the year’s most captivating vocal jazz offerings.” EDITOR’S CHOICE - Peter Quinn, Jazzwise

“The stranger sitting next to me summed up the evening’s music: we had been ‘in the presence of Greatness.’ ” UK Jazz News

“The range and tone of her voice, her ability to connect with a song and an audience: the class in this act belongs entirely to her.” - Lyndsey Winship, The Guardian

“Jacqueline Dankworth is a consummate professional in her ability to sell a song.” The Stage

"A subtle control of dynamics and a voluptuous tonal richness that seems to make almost any material sound special" - John Fordham, The Guardian

“One of our finest singers, regardless of category” - Clive Davis, Sunday Times