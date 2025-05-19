Lene Lovich live at Bedford Esquires this Friday

Lene Lovich

The fabulous Lene Lovich returns to Esquires Bedford on Friday (May 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been wowing audiences up and down the UK with her enchanting performances!

“Idiosyncratic goth punk empress Lene Lovich is weird and wacky and boasts a voice that was decades ahead of its time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her affected, high-pitched, cap-gun staccato vocals paved the way for countless artists that came after her. An irresistible anarchical rebellion surges through everything she does, and she still slaps live audiences round the face with a delightful oddness!” Metro 5/5/25

The Gospel

The Gospel are based in Manchester and they are blowing minds with their moody and dark drama. They need to be seen as there is no one quite like them, beautifully arranged harmonies mixing gospel elements with industrial style drums, their otherworldly music deftly traverses the void between Nick Cave and Goldfrapp! The Gospel are a delicious enigma!

A recent live gig saw Louder Than War describing them as “This is truly something else – the greatest music comes from visionary thinking and from transcending your surroundings and as the band take the stage dressed to the nines looking like they have escaped from the set of a David Lynch film they ooze an off-kilter style and a whiff of cordite danger and make a music to match.’

Their live show is an impressive and ambitious display and is an enthralling and immersive live performance and one that has translated perfectly to the studio and their cover of Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’ which is the perfect distillation of their sound and vision!”

Opening the proceedings are excellent post punk boys The Go Go Cult, so do show up nice and early! Tickets available from ⁦ www.stigmata.uk⁩ or from the door from 7pm.