Leisure Leagues launch new over-35s football league in Bedford

Bedford football enthusiasts aged 35 and over now have a new opportunity to get back on the pitch, as Leisure Leagues launches a brand-new Over-35s league at Bedford Academy. Matches will take place on Monday nights from 7–9 PM, providing a competitive yet social environment for local players.

Both individuals and full teams are welcome to join, with the added bonus that teams receive their first game free. Those without enough players to form a full team will also have the chance to be placed in a team, ensuring everyone can participate.

The league will be officiated by qualified referees and will feature trophies and medals, along with awards for MVP and Top Goal Scorer, adding extra excitement to the competition.

Local area manager Conor Murphy expressed his enthusiasm for the launch: “We’re delighted to offer new opportunities for people to stay in the game, which has seen great community engagement in our St Neots Over 35's league. Our previous leagues in Bedford and Cranfield have been a huge success, and we’re excited to bring this new Over-35s league to the community in Bedford.”

Leisure Leagues has built a reputation for organizing well-structured, social, and competitive football leagues, and this latest addition is set to continue that tradition for Bedford’s more experienced players.

Sign-ups are now open for teams and individuals. For more information, visit https://www.leisureleagues.net/find-a-league/bedford

