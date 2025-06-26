Launch event and auditions for Bedford Drama Company's An Evening of Tom Stoppard

Two quirky comedies from the great Tom Stoppard.

Bedford Drama Company presents the launch event and auditions for An Evening of Tom Stoppard: The Real Inspector Hound & If You're Glad I'll Be Frank.

The launch event will take place on 28 September at 2pm-6pm. The audition will be on 5 October at 2pm-6pm. The production run is 17-21 February 2026.

Both events will be held at the Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford.

For those interested in being involved, here is some information about both plays.

The Real Inspector Hound:

Moon and Birdboot, two drama critics, arrive to watch the performance of a new detective play, a parody of the conventional stage thriller. However the private lives of the critics become inextricably mixed with those of the play’s characters until Moon is shot dead and the real Inspector Hound proves to be … ?

Cast 8 speaking roles, 1 non-speaking role

If You’re Glad I’ll Be Frank:

To his astonishment Frank, a bus driver, recognises the voice of the GPO speaking clock as that of his long-lost wife. Determined to get her back, he forces his way into the inner sanctum of the Authorities to demand her release. She, meanwhile, still loving him, is almost broken by her never-ending recitation. Underlying the light-hearted story is a satiric comment on man’s servitude to the clock; and a reminder that Time itself is independent of the tick-tock of the clock.

Cast: 11/12 speaking roles

If you require any further information please visit our website www.bedforddramacompany.org.uk

If you are interested in helping backstage please email [email protected]