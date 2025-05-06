Largest auction ever!

Our April auction, which took place last week, was our largest yet with 39 lots on offer!

They once again had a variety of lots including houses which needed refurbishment, bungalows, apartments, family houses, building plots, agricultural land, a fishing lake, offices, and a shop.

In 2024, we offered 150 lots at our 6 auctions and sold 130, a success rate of 87%! This year, so far we have offered 67 lots in our 2 auctions and sold 84%, and we are confident this figure will rise in the coming days when unsold lots get snapped up.

Our next auction is on 25 June. If you would like to find out whether your land or property is suitable, and to book a no-obligation auction appraisal then please contact Charles Lovell, Head of Auction on 01280 818903 or email [email protected]

