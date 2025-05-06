Largest auction ever!

April auction results

Our April auction, which took place last week, was our largest yet with 39 lots on offer!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson & Hall Auction’s April auction, which took place on 23 April, was their largest yet with 39 lots on offer!

They once again had a variety of lots including houses which needed refurbishment, bungalows, apartments, family houses, building plots, agricultural land, a fishing lake, offices, and a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, we offered 150 lots at our 6 auctions and sold 130, a success rate of 87%! This year, so far we have offered 67 lots in our 2 auctions and sold 84%, and we are confident this figure will rise in the coming days when unsold lots get snapped up.

User (UGC) Submitted

Our next auction is on 25 June. If you would like to find out whether your land or property is suitable, and to book a no-obligation auction appraisal then please contact Charles Lovell, Head of Auction on 01280 818903 or email [email protected]