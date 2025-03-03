Kinky Boots The Musical returns to Milton Keynes Theatre next week

Dan Partridge as Charlie Price & Kara Lily Hayworth as Nicola in KINKY BOOTS

A new production of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning musical Kinky Boots returns to Milton Keynes Theatre, for performances from Tue 11 – Sat 15 Mar.

Producers ROYO and Curve are delighted to present the brand-new Made at Curve production of KINKY BOOTS The Musical, which will come to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 11 – Sat 15 Mar as part of a UK & Ireland Tour.

The fantastic cast of this production is led by Johannes Radebe (STRICTLY COME DANCING) as Lola, Dan Partridge (GREASE) as Charlie Price and Courtney Bowman (LEGALLY BLONDE) as Lauren.

Joining them are Newtion Matthews (ONCE ON THIS ISLAND) playing Lola at certain performances and Simon Snr for all other performances, Kara Lily Hayworth (CILLA THE MUSICAL) as Nicola, Joe Caffrey (BILLY ELLIOT) as Don, Kathryn Barnes (GUYS & DOLLS) as Pat, Lucy Williamson (FAME!) as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) as Mr Price, Scott Paige (I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY) as George and Liam Doyle (HEATHERS) as Harry.

LtoR Cole Dunn, Johannes Radebe as Lola, Courtney Bowman as Lauren, Kaya Farrugia, Deena Kapadia & Cerys Burton in KINKY BOOTS

The cast is completed by Kofi Dennis (HAMLET), Ru Fisher (SOMETHING ROTTEN! LIVE IN CONCERT), Ben Middleton (GREASE), Ashley-Jordon Packer (A CHORUS LINE), Cerys Burton (THE ODYSSEY), Cole Dunn (THE WIZARD OF OZ), Kaya Farrugia (THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME), Jordan Isaac (EVITA), Deena Kapadia (GREASE), Tori McDougall (BILLY ELLIOT) and Liam McEvoy (LEGALLY BLONDE).

KINKY BOOTS The Musical features a score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. It will be directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (THE WIZARD OF OZ, A CHORUS LINE, BILLY ELLIOT).

KINKY BOOTS The Musical was a Broadway and West End phenomenon based on a true story and movie of the same name released in 2005.

After inheriting his family's failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

Johannes Radebe as Lola in KINKY BOOTS.

Guaranteed to RAISE YOU UP and celebrate everybody’s individuality, don’t miss KINKY BOOTS on tour commencing January 2025!

KINKY BOOTS is directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Leah Hill, set and costume design by Robert Jones, musical supervision by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates with associate direction by Michaela Powell, associate choreography by Johnny Bishop, associate sound design by Harry Barker with production management by Setting Line.

KINKY BOOTS is produced by ROYO and CURVE.

