Keech gets festive

The days might be shorter at this time of year, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of fun, thanks to Keech Hospice Care. The local charity is hosting a range of seasonal events for everyone to get involved in. Some are crazy, some creative, some cosy, and all help to raise important funds for a very worthy cause.

Here’s what Keech have going on in and around Bedford this winter…

Keech Christmas Market

Keech's Christmas Market takes place 23 and 24 November at Barnfield College

23 and 24 Nov 2024, 10am-4pm, Barnfield College, New Bedford Road, Luton

Festive feelings will be fizzing in the air at the Christmas Market, where around 50 local and independent stall holders will greet shoppers with an array of beautiful items, including artisan jewellery, foodie hampers, unique decorations and handmade arts and crafts.

The whole family is welcome. Pay on the door — no need to purchase tickets in advance. £3 for adults, £2 for concessions and under 14s go free.

Santa Run

Bob Sleigh, Santa and their team of volunteers will be touring various locations in and around Bedford 2-13 December

8 Dec 2024, 11am, Bedford Embankment

Back by popular demand, Keech’s famous Santa Run is a festive 5k walk, jog or sprint along Bedford’s beautiful embankment. Participants are invited to come kitted out in their favourite festive gear, whether it be Santa suits, Christmas jumpers, fairy costumes or whatever ‘elf’.

The event starts with a warm-up to some classic Christmas hits and there’ll be sweet treats and magic snow to add to the wintry vibe.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children, and £30 for a family ticket (2 adults, 3 children). Dogs welcome. Sign up at https://keech.org.uk/whats-on/santa-run-2024/.

Keech's charity Santa Run takes place 8 Dec along Bedford Embankment

Bob Sleigh and Santa Claus

Various dates from approx. 6pm

2 Dec – Riverfield Drive, 3 Dec – Great Denham, 4 Dec – Biggleswade (Kings Reach), 5 Dec – Wixams (Brooklands Ave), 6 Dec – Wixams (Willow Grove), 9 Dec – Markham Rise and Maskall Drive, 10 Dec – Great Barford, 11 Dec – Shortstown, 12 Dec – Wilstead, 13 Dec – New Cardington.

Listen out for the music to find Bob Sleigh’s exact location!

It’s not the holidays until Bob Sleigh’s out and about! Bedford’s favourite land sleigh will once again be touring the streets of Bedford and surrounding villages, spreading seasonal cheer to everyone he meets.

Bob Sleigh brings with him bright lights, music and of course his special guest — Santa Claus!

It’s free for everyone to meet Bob Sleigh and Santa, but please give as generously as you can to the merry volunteers who will be collecting donations for Keech.

Christmas Tree Recycling

Bookings open until 2 Jan 2025. Collections made 8-15 Jan 2025, depending on postcodes

What to do with your Christmas tree once it’s time to take down the trimmings? Keech can pick up your tree and take it away for responsible recycling — all for a suggested minimum donation of just £15 per tree.

Simply book a slot that’s convenient for you, and Keech’s team of wonderful volunteers will collect your tree and bring it back to the hospice to be made into chippings.

Collection available for LU1 – LU7 postcodes only 8-10 Jan, and MK40, MK41, MK42, MK43 and MK45 postcodes only 13-15 Jan.

To book your slot, visit https://keech.org.uk/whats-on/christmas-tree-recycling/