Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lecture Organized by Jeff Nash on behalf of Bedford Hospital Charities and Friends And W H Allen's Engineering Association with the help of Bedford Museum's historian Lydia.

On Behalf of Bedford Hospital Charity and Friends it is an Honour to present a fascinating Lecture from Alistair D Scott FBIS about, The British Interplanetary Society. On Tuesday 4th June 2pm to 4pm Bunyan Meeting Mill St. Bedford, MK40 3EU, £3:00 on the door all proceeds going towards BHC&F Journey into Space The British Interplanetary Society and the UK Space Industry.

Founded in Liverpool in 1933 by a small group of enthusiasts who thought that Britain should, like the USA, USSR and Germany, be using and exploring Space, the British Interplanetary Society attracted members with a wide range of interests including scientists, engineers, business entrepreneurs and science fiction authors and fans. Its first project, to design a moonship and lander, was completed in 1938/39 and was updated post World War 2 using the latest rocket technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1951 it was a founder member of the International Astronautics Federation and played a significant part in encouraging and influencing the fledgling UK Space industry. The UK is now a world leader, building the largest TV broadcast and Earth observation satellites, spacecraft to explore Mars, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter, intercept comets and orbit the sun and rovers to land on Mars.

Seeking Answers

Tim Peake’s Principia Mission on the International Space Station in 2016 opened a new chapter, giving exciting new opportunities, careers and technologies here in the UK and Elon Musk’s Space X has provided a challenging commercial alternative to getting into orbit, to the Moon and beyond. The Society continues to live up to its name and its motto ‘From Imagination to Reality’ and look to the future with its designs for interstellar spacecraft and long duration manned missions to distant planets and other galaxies.