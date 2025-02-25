Jokes and Laffs is back for 2025 at The Place, Bedford

Jokes and Laffs is back for 2025! With another stellar line-up this is an evening you won’t want to miss.

President Obonjo will be leading proceedings with the following acts also taking to the stage:

Lateef Lovejoy is an extremely gifted entertainer, who made his show business debut as a witty 12 year old on ITV’s famous morning gameshow “Mousetrap”. After that experience on the big screen, he has never looked back. Not many performers can boast of having exceptional skills in all the main areas of the performing arts, Lateef has these multi-faceted skills in abundance!

Njambi McGrath is a Kenyan born, British comedian. Njambi McGrath is an award-winning comedian, author, presenter, and political commentator. Her other accolades include 2 hit BBC Radio 4 Series, successful Soho theatre run, 8 Edinburgh Fringe shows, Comedy specials with Just For Laughs, Comedy Dynamics, NextUp and Amazon Prime. She’s the winner of the coveted Hackney empire New Act Of The Year (NATYS) Award. She’s appeared on Comedy Central, Channel 4, BBC One, BBC Two, as well as guesting on numerous radio programs like Front Row, Saturday Live, Broadcasting House and LBC. Njambi has performed all over Europe and Africa and Middle East.

David Tsonos – If you want serious comedy, David Tsonos is not your man. With his friendly and confident persona, he intrigues everyone with his combination of banter and impulsive comments. His comedy stems from being the youngest of five boys, babysitting… his nephews and his cat.

It’s at The Place at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 8. Tickets and more information are available online and cost £15.