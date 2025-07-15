Join Fungi Frida and the Myco Heroes as they travel the Wood Wide Web

Giles Shenton Productions (Old Herbaceous, Three Men in a Boat, Much Ado About Falstaff) heads to Bedford once again to bring you a brand-new hour long silly family show with a message for us all.

Join Fungi Frida as she travels along the Wood Wide Web to meet a host of mycological superheroes and find the perfect mushroom ally to help us clean up the plastic- she can’t do it without you!

Fungi Frida and the Myco Heroes is an hour-long, energetic, silly, interactive performance full of songs, games, clowning, and puppetry for 0-12 year olds and their families all about fungi and how they can help us save the environment!

Please note– this production takes place in our outdoor space. For more details about our outdoor productions, visit our FAQ page – www.theplacebedford.org.uk/visiting-us/the-place-outdoors-faqs/

Fungi Frida and the Myco Hero's is on at The Place Theatre (Outdoor Space) on 19th July at 1pm.

Tickets from www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/fungi-frida-and-the-myco-heroes/