John Cleese Hits Bedford Screens Next Month with Final Tour Film ‘Packs It In’

Comedy fans in Bedford are in for a treat next month as legendary funnyman John Cleese brings his final tour to the big screen with John Cleese Packs It In. The new feature-length documentary opens on 13th November 2025 and will screen at Vue Cinemas Bedford and more than 350 cinemas across the UK.

The 90-minute film follows Cleese, now 85, on a whirlwind six-week European tour spanning five countries, 16 cities, and 23 shows. Viewers will see the Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star confront the realities of life on the road — from travel chaos to the challenges of performing at his age — all with his trademark wit and irreverence.

Speaking about the film, Cleese said: “For the first time, audiences will see a different side to me — not just the dashing, devil-may-care bon viveur, but also the decrepit, addled old geriatric that my PR team work day and night to hide from the public.”

From his early days with the Cambridge Footlights to global fame with Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, and A Fish Called Wanda, Cleese has defined British comedy for over six decades. John Cleese Packs It In offers a candid and funny look at his reflections on fame, ageing, and the meaning of laughter.

Distributed by CinemaLive and produced by Medium Sized Fish Productions, the documentary promises laughter, honesty, and one last dose of Cleese’s brilliant absurdity.

Tickets are available now at JohnCleeseInCinemas.com.