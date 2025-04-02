It’s an egg-citing time for kids activities in Bedford this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easter is nearly here and if you’re planning fun activities for the kids to take part in then there’s plenty to be had at Better leisure centres in Bedford.

From Easter themed soft play sessions and family fun swims to junior gyms sessions, there’s a bunch of activities for small children and young people to enjoy.

Family Fun Swim (Adult £9.10, Junior £7.85)

When: Saturday 5 April - Sunday 20 April, 09:00 - 18:00

What: Easter holiday family fun swim sessions

Suitable for: Families of all ages. Non swimmers must be accompanied by an adult.

Where: Oasis Beach Pool, Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 OBZ

Soft Play Session with Easter Arts and Crafts (Adults and children under 1 free entry, children 1 year+ £6.20)

When: Tuesday 8, Friday 11 and Tuesday 15 April, 10.00 -13.00

What: Soft play session with Easter crafts including decorating eggs and bunnies

Suitable for: those aged 2+ years

Where: John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Mile Road, Bedford. MK42 9TS

Junior Gym (Junior ticket £10 non-member, £25 monthly membership)

When: Sessions daily (Tues 8 – Tues 22) except Sundays, throughout the Easter holidays

What: Gym sessions for with fitness instructor on hand offering support and guidance. All juniors must have a gym induction session (£10).

Suitable for: those aged 11 years+

Where: John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Mile Road, Bedford. MK42 9TS