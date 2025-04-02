It’s an egg-citing time for kids activities in Bedford this Easter
From Easter themed soft play sessions and family fun swims to junior gyms sessions, there’s a bunch of activities for small children and young people to enjoy.
Family Fun Swim (Adult £9.10, Junior £7.85)
When: Saturday 5 April - Sunday 20 April, 09:00 - 18:00
What: Easter holiday family fun swim sessions
Suitable for: Families of all ages. Non swimmers must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Oasis Beach Pool, Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 OBZ
Soft Play Session with Easter Arts and Crafts (Adults and children under 1 free entry, children 1 year+ £6.20)
When: Tuesday 8, Friday 11 and Tuesday 15 April, 10.00 -13.00
What: Soft play session with Easter crafts including decorating eggs and bunnies
Suitable for: those aged 2+ years
Where: John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Mile Road, Bedford. MK42 9TS
Junior Gym (Junior ticket £10 non-member, £25 monthly membership)
When: Sessions daily (Tues 8 – Tues 22) except Sundays, throughout the Easter holidays
What: Gym sessions for with fitness instructor on hand offering support and guidance. All juniors must have a gym induction session (£10).
Suitable for: those aged 11 years+
Where: John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Mile Road, Bedford. MK42 9TS