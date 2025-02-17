I Can – With Gillie and Friends at The Place Theatre, Bedford

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 13:40 BST
Join in with all the fun and enjoy a toe-tapping sing-along, I Can, You Can, We Can and find out what they Can Do next! Sarah-Leigh Wills much-loved I Can series of books has been a firm favourite with children and parents for many years.

Based on all her adventures, this lovingly adapted story is perfect for the stage. The felt-like illustrations leap from the page in this colourful show packed full of puppetry, songs, and of course smells from the garden and more.

With lots of laughs and audience interaction I CAN is the perfect family show and a must see! Gillie and her diverse community of loveable animal friends, love doing everyday activities that young children enjoy.

The stories are based on the adventures of Gillie, her best friends Toad, Barry, Frances, Kirsty and Herbie.

April 5 at 11am

The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford MK40 3DE.

Tel 01234 354321

